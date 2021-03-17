Man in walker, cast stole car with child inside, Detroit police say

A 7-year-old child was found Wednesday near Interstate 75 after a man in a leg cast and using a walker stole a car with him in it, Detroit police said.

A 28-year-old man went into a gas station near Interstate 75 and Warren at about 5:10 p.m., leaving the child in the car when a man climbed inside the white 2010 Chevy Impala and drove off, investigators said in a statement.

The 7-year-old was found safe near Caniff and I-75. Police are searching for the man.

He is described as having a short afro, wearing a black T-shirt, royal blue pants, a hospital band, a cast on his left leg and using a walker.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.