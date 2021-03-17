Teen stabbed by brother on Detroit's west side, police say

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed by his brother Wednesday on Detroit's west side, police said.

The youth and his 15-year-old sibling had been arguing before the incident reported at about 2 p.m. in the 12700 block of Asbury Park, investigators said in a statement.

The 13-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday evening, according to the release.

His brother was detained by police, who recovered the weapon.

Authorities did not release other details Wednesday.