Live: Duggan to discuss expanded vaccinations, rent assistance

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce a new eligibility group Wednesday for the COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center, along with the return of some city employees to full-time work and rental housing assistance for struggling Detroiters.

Duggan will discuss the plans at a 2 p.m. press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

He will be joined by Ted Phillips, executive director of the United Community Housing Coalition and Tasha Gray, executive director of Homeless Action Network of Detroit to share how tenants who are behind on their rent due to the pandemic can take advantage of a $50 million fund approved for Detroit last week in Lansing.

Duggan will also outline plans to return hundreds of city employees from furlough to full-time after the city receives funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Watch live:

The state first began distributing funding last summer to help landlords and renters stave off a potential flood of COVID-19-induced evictions. The Eviction Diversion Program assisted 16,000 households.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order in the fall temporarily halting residential evictions for nonpayment of rent for certain people. President Joe Biden has since extended a federal moratorium through March 31.

Michigan spared tens of thousands of residents from eviction last year with $52 million in federal COVID relief funding that expired on Dec. 31. The federal government released a second wave of $622 million to the state in December under the new COVID Emergency Rental Assistance, or CERA, program. It's designed to cover rent and utility payments, but state lawmakers are wrangling over how and when to dole it out.

CERA will serve between 50,000 to 55,000 households and as many as 150,000 residents.

Under the program, renters can get help with past-due rent and utilities. To qualify, they must be below 80% of the area median income, which for a two-person household in Detroit is $50,240. They also must demonstrate they are unemployed, have experienced a significant income reduction or incurred significant costs or financial hardships during the pandemic.

