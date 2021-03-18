Detroit man charged for stabbing death of girlfriend

A Detroit man has been charged in the death of his girlfriend who died from stab wounds earlier this week.

Kevin L. Henry, 50, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence and is expected to be arraigned Thursday at 36th District Court in Detroit.

“This is our ninth alleged domestic violence homicide of 2021. If this continues, we will far exceed the cases from last year and they were a record high,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release. “The numbers of non-fatal domestic violence cases have also exploded. We had over 10,000 no- fatal warrant requests in 2020. These trends are truly frightening.”

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police went to an apartment in the 7240 block of Rutland after a relative asked them to do a wellbeing check on Valencia Burden. When police arrived, Burden was found dead with multiple stab wounds to the chest, officials said.

Police alleged that earlier the same day, Henry, who police said lived with Burden, stabbed her then left the apartment in her car. Henry eventually turned himself in to the Eighth Precinct the same day.