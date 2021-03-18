Man arrested in Detroit theft of vehicle with boy inside

The Detroit News

A man suspected of carjacking a vehicle with a 7-year-old inside was arrested Thursday, Detroit police said.

The 26-year-old male was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Linwood and Fullerton. The victim's vehicle was also recovered, police said.

The child had been found safe Wednesday evening near Interstate 75 and Caniff.

Police said Wednesday that a man in a leg cast and using a walker had stolen the car with the boy in it, Detroit police said.

According to police, a 28-year-old man went into a gas station near Interstate 75 and Warren about 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, leaving the child in the car when a man climbed inside the white 2010 Chevy Impala and drove off.

