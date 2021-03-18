Police seek tips on man wanted in Greektown stabbing Wednesday

Police are asking the public for help to identify the man who stabbed two people Wednesday in Detroit's Greektown district.

The attack happened at about 10:15 p.m. in the area of St. Antoine and Monroe, according to authorities.

During an altercation, two men, both 28, were stabbed and the man responsible fled the scene in a blue Ford Fusion. The car, which had a temporary license plate, was last seen traveling west on Michigan Avenue.

Medics transported the two victims to a hospital and both are listed in stable condition, police said.

The subject was last seen wearing a black and green baseball cap and a green jacket. Police released an image of the man captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stabbing should call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or Crimestoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez