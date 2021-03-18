U.S. Capitol riot leads to charges against Macomb County men

Detroit — Federal prosecutors Thursday charged two Michigan men with breaking into the U.S. Capitol, the latest fallout from a deadly riot in January.

Daniel Herendeen, 43, of Chesterfield Township and Robert Schornak, 39, of Roseville are charged with obstructing Congress, breaking into the Capitol and disorderly conduct, according to petitions filed by prosecutors in federal court in Detroit. They are expected to make initial appearances in federal court Thursday afternoon.

The criminal complaints have not been unsealed and no additional details were available early Thursday.

A post on Schornak’s Facebook account complained about the November presidential election being stolen and includes video of ballot counting at what appeared to be the TCF Center in Detroit on Nov. 4.

In a July, a post on his Facebook account called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “stark raving mad power crazed murderous governor” and accused her of jeopardizing the health and safety of nursing home residents during the pandemic. In another post, Schornak is wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

A total of five people from Michigan have now been charged in federal court in connection with the riot.

Three others were charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection:

• Michael Joseph Foy, 30, of Wixom. Federal prosecutors said Foy on Jan. 6 struck law enforcement at least 10 times with a hockey stick that had carried a President Donald Trump flag earlier in the day. Foy, who is being held without bond, later rallied others to climb through broken windows in the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said, citing a YouTube video and police body camera footage.

• Karl Dresch, 40, of Calumet was denied bond after allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

• James Allen Mels, 56, of Shelby Township. Mels posted selfies after entering the Capitol and told investigators he traveled to Washington, D.C., with 11 other "like minded Patriots" because "he believed the 2020 presidential election to have been fraudulently decided," according to a federal court filing. The sheet metal worker was released on $10,000 unsecured bond following an initial appearance in federal court in Detroit.

