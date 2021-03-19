Police at scene of double murder suspect barricaded at Detroit home

A murder suspect has barricaded himself in a home in Detroit, police said Friday night.

The man, who authorities linked to a double slaying in Tennessee, was tracked to a house in the 2100 block of McLean on Friday afternoon, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team had been looking for the 28-year-old, who lives in Tennessee part time, has an extensive criminal history and violated federal parole, Cmdr. Darin Szilagy told reporters.

The suspect went inside with a gun at about 5 p.m. and has refused to come out, Donakowski said.

"He is believed to be the only person inside" at the residence, Donakowski said.

A negotiation team was continuing efforts to reach the man Friday night., but "we haven’t had a lot of success with him yet," Szilagy said.

Relatives told investigators the man's mental health is "dire" and deteriorating, Szilagy said.

Meanwhile, police warn residents to avoid the neighborhood, which is near Interstate 75 and south of the Davison Freeway.