Detroit police make arrest in shooting that left one dead, one injured Sunday afternoon

The Detroit News

Detroit police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured Sunday afternoon.

Police said the suspect was in an altercation with another man and a 30-year-old woman at about 12:16 p.m. in the area of West Eight Mile Road and Pinehurst.

Police said the suspect fired shots, striking the man and the woman, who was in temporary serious condition.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered a weapon. The suspect had self-inflicted gunshot wounds and was hospitalized in temporary serious condition, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.