Suspect being held in fatal shooting at Motor City Casino

Detroit police are holding a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a Detroit casino early Sunday.

Detroit police said a 27-year-old man was taken into custody without incident around 11:48 a.m. Sunday in the area of Sheridan and Sylvester on the city's east side.

Around 1:48 a.m., a 25-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend were in an altercation in the parking structure of Motor City Casino, police said.

During the altercation, an unknown suspect intervened and fired shots, police said, hitting and killing the boyfriend, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.