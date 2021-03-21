Eight people stabbed, none fatally, on Detroit's west side

The Detroit News

Eight people were stabbed and taken to the hospital early Sunday after an altercation on Detroit's west side.

None of the stabbings were fatal, and it appeared that one person fired shots but no one was hit, Detroit police reported.

The altercation started at about 4:41 a.m. inside a building in the 6700 block of Greenfield and continued into the parking lot, police said.

The case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department's Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.