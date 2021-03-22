Body of woman, 27, found outside house on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Monday outside a home on Detroit's west side.

Officials said the woman, 27, was found fatally shot at about 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of Grandville near Ford and Evergreen roads.

Authorities said they are not releasing any further information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman or the incident to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez