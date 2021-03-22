Duggan to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Detroit

Detroit — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected Monday to announce another expansion of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in the city.

The mayor will announce two new eligibility groups and changes to Senior Saturdays that will help bring vaccines to the city's hardest-hit ZIP codes during a 3 p.m. press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

The state Monday opened eligibility to all residents 50 and older and people 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities.

All Michigan residents age 16 and older become eligible on April 5. President Joe Biden had asked states to open eligibility to all adults by May 1.

The city has had 31,544 confirmed cases of the virus, resulting in 1,864 deaths.

In Detroit, 15% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. That's compared to 27% in outer Wayne County, 23% in Macomb, 27% in Oakland, 29% in Washtenaw and 26% across Michigan.

The city has administered 85% of the 190,730 doses it's received and has nearly 50,000 appointments scheduled between the TCF Center, Senior Saturdays and satellite clinics arranged by the health department.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and a dozen members of Michigan’s congressional delegation toured the Ford Field mass vaccination clinic Monday as it prepares to open this week. The site will distribute 5,000 vaccines each day on-site and another 1,000 a day through mobile clinics for the next eight weeks.

As of Monday, Meijer has registered 110,000 people for the FEMA site. About 14,000 people have appointments scheduled and another 20,000 appointment invitations will be sent out by the end of the day, officials said.

The site is operating with the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Henry Ford Health System is providing medical oversight.

How to book a vaccine appointment

To book an appointment at Ford Field, register online at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021. Text "EndCovid" to 75049 and select Ford Field as the location. Those unable to go online can call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at (888) 535-6136 (press 1).

Call (313) 230-0505 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule appointments at either the TCF Center or Senior Saturday locations. Any area resident 55 years or older can be vaccinated at a Senior Saturday location if they schedule an appointment with a Detroiter age 60+ and drive them to their appointment. Appointments are available at the following locations:

Greater Emmanuel Institutional COGIC - 19190 Schaefer Hwy, 48235

New Providence Baptist Church - 18211 Plymouth Road, 48228

Grace Community Church - 21001 Moross Road, 48236

Kemeny Recreation Center - 2260 S Fort St., 48217

Galilee Baptist Church - 5251 E. Outer Drive 48234

Great Faith International - 10735 Grand River Ave., 48204

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_