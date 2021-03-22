Roseville man to be charged in crash that killed boy riding ATV

A Roseville man has been charged in connection with a Saturday crash with an ATV which killed a 9-year-old boy on Detroit's east side, officials said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Monday it has authorized a charge of reckless driving causing death against Daveon Hardiman, 20. Hardiman is scheduled to be formally charged in court Monday.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities accuse Hardiman of causing the death of Mai’Juan Calderin, 9, of Detroit.

Police were called at about 3 p.m. Saturday to the scene of a crash on East Lantz Avenue and Andover Street near John R and West State Fair Avenue.

According to a preliminary investigation, Hardiman was driving in the wrong direction and over the speed limit on Andover when he crashed into Mai’Juan, who was operating a four-wheel ATV at the intersection of East Lantz.

Medics were called and pronounced the child deceased.

