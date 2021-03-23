Motorist charged with reckless driving in Tesla-semi crash in Detroit

Detroit — The man who was behind the wheel of a Tesla SUV that crashed into a semi March 11 on the city's southwest side has been charged with reckless driving, officials said.

Jean Paul Guerrero, 21, of Detroit was formally charged Monday in 36th District Court with reckless driving-causing an injury, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

A magistrate set his bond at $2,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for next Monday.

Authorities accuse Guerrero of driving a 2021 Tesla Model Y at a high speed and crashing into a semi-truck at the intersection of Fort and Waterman sometime at about 3:30 a.m. on March 11.

Police said Guerrero sped through the intersection, struck the semi and caused his Tesla to become wedged under the truck's trailer.

After police and medics were called, an ambulance took Guerrero and his passenger, a 21-year-old woman, to the hospital. Officials said the woman sustained serious head injuries in the crash.

Police also said Guerrero had not activated the vehicle's Autopilot function, but the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the crash.

Tesla vehicles have been under scrutiny after other crashes in which the cars drove beneath tractor-trailers, causing two deaths.

