Shooting on Detroit's west side leaves one dead, three wounded

Police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left one man dead and three others in the hospital on Detroit's west side.

Around 10:50 p.m. Monday, four men were inside a red Chevrolet Camaro driving east on W. Davidson near Woodrow Wilson Street, according to the Detroit Police Department after preliminary investigations.

Police said a black Tahoe pulled up next to the Camaro and those inside fired multiple gunshots, hitting all four men in the Camaro. The Tahoe drove off in an unknown direction.

The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The other three were taken to a hospital and are listed in temporary serious condition, officials said.

The incident is still being investigated and police urges anyone with information to call the department’s Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.