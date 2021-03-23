Wayne State announces plan for fall classes

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson announced Tuesday that the majority of classes will resume in-person in the fall, on-campus housing will open and athletics will resume with spectators in the stands in compliance with state guidelines.

The university also will offer more virtual learning options as a result of lessons learned from the year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited to return to more of our classrooms," Wilson wrote in a letter to the campus community. "With COVID-19 vaccines more readily available — and all Michigan residents age 16 and older eligible for vaccines beginning April 5 — I believe this fall will see a return to many of our beloved campus activities, events and traditions."

Wilson encouraged the Wayne State community to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"This will play a major role in allowing us to offer a more open campus this September," Wilson said.

He said many parts of campus will resume with health and safety measures in place including campus dining, retail, student activities and celebrations.

More employees will also be returning to work and the Campus Health Center will continue its Campus Daily Screener program to monitor campus cases of the virus.

Wilson's announcement follows other commitments by Michigan universities to open this fall as more residents are getting vaccinated against the highly contagious coronavirus.

Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, Oakland University and several other schools have announced plans for students to return to campus for fall semester.

The virus shut down most of the world a year ago and kept people sheltered in their homes. It sickened more than 123 million people around the globe, and claimed the lives of 2.7 million people, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

