Man charged in fatal shooting at Motor City Casino

A 27-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man at Motor City Casino, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday.

Nicholas White of Detroit is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the early Monday slaying of Kermit McCants, 25, of Clinton Township.

The shooting occurred around 1:48 a.m. on the second level of the Motor City Casino parking structure.

White is accused of shooting McCants after the two men argued and then fled in his car. Police found McCants suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

White was arrested Tuesday by Detroit police. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court.