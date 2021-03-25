Gilbert announces $500M to revitalize Detroit neighborhoods

Dan Gilbert, the billionaire and a driver in transforming downtown Detroit over the past decade, said Thursday he plans to invest $500 million in the city's neighborhoods over the next 10 years.

The Quicken Loans Inc. founder and Cleveland Cavaliers owner made the announcement during an interview aired Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

"I look at the every level in downtown right now and we have to carry that through to the neighborhoods," Gilbert said.

He said the effort will start with $15 million for overdue property taxes. It will cover about 20,000 homes, Jay Farner, CEO of Gilbert's Rocket Mortgage company, said.

Gilbert also spoke to the reporter about recovering from a May 26, 2019, stroke and spending months in rehabilitation.

"You start to appreciate every body and every thing more than you did," he said. "When you have a stroke, it's like the whole family had a stroke."

In 2010, the Mortgage mogul and real estate developer moved Quicken Loans headquarters from Livonia to downtown Detroit. His Bedrock company owns more than 100 downtown properties. It and its affiliates are Detroit's largest employer, with more than 17,000 workers.

Gilbert's companies have invested and committed more than $5.6 billion in its efforts to help revitalize Detroit.

