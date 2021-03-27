Detroit Institute of Arts temporarily closed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Detroit — The Detroit Institute of Arts temporarily closed its doors Friday after a rise in coronavirus cases, officials said.

The downtown museum will remain closed through April 2 after an employee who worked in the building tested positive.

"The person was last in the building on (Tuesday) and was not experiencing symptoms while in the building," according to a museum update. "After contact tracing interviews, it was determined that there were no close contacts with staff or visitors. Based on our regular cleaning protocols, all spaces have been properly sanitized."

The museum had gates blocking doors with signage reading, “Thank you for visiting the DIA. The museum is currently closed. Please come back and visit us again soon.”

With the museum closed Saturday some took the opportunity to record views on the entrance steps. Others made their way to the nearby science museum.

Reservations will be required to visit the museum starting April 3 and can be made online.

When the museum reopens, safety protocols will be put in place including mask requirements, temperature checks and social distancing. No cash will be accepted and the cafes will remain closed.

