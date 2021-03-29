Henry Ford reinstates stricter visitor rules at hospitals

The Detroit News

Henry Ford Health System has tightened its visitor policies at three Metro Detroit hospitals in response to rising COVID-19 cases.

Visitor restrictions were reinstated Monday at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Adnan Munkarah announced during a press conference.

“We do believe that between vaccinations and adhering to all the safety measures, we can prevent this surge from getting worse,” Munkarah said. “We need to stay vigilant and continue to use all the safety measures that have helped us in the past — wearing a mask, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, washing our hands. We can do it again and now we’re going to be helped by vaccinating people. This not the time to give up.”

Michigan has seen an increase of 133% in cases the past two weeks and a doubling of hospitalizations in that same period. At Henry Ford’s hospitals, 245 patients are hospitalized and another 60 were awaiting admission from the Emergency Department or with suspected COVID-19 awaiting a test result, Munkharah said.

Beaumont Health System reinstated visitor restrictions Thursday, limiting who can see patients.

On April 5, all Michiganders age 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in the state.

What has changed

Masks must be worn at all times by staff, patients and visitors age 5 and older. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will not be allowed to enter the facility.

All patients, visitors and staff are screened for COVID-19 before entering facilities, including a temperature check.

All visitors should remain with the patient except for quick trips to the bathroom or to purchase food.

All visitors should refrain from eating, drinking or sharing patient's restroom while visiting the room.

Visits are discouraged by people who are at high risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19, including older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.

Hospitalized* patients may have one adult visitor within a 24-hour period, from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. A total of two visitors will be permitted for the duration of the patient’s hospital stay.

Pediatric patients may have one parent/caregiver accompany them for inpatient stays. One parent/caregiver is allowed for outpatient and clinic visits unless it is for an infant two months old or less. In that case, two parents/caregivers are permitted.

Outpatient/medical center visitor restrictions