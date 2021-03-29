Michigan State Police probe road rage incident on EB I-94 and I-75 in Detroit

The Detroit News

A suspect "road raging" with a tow truck driver fired shots and struck the truck, Michigan State Police said Monday.

The incident, which happened on eastbound Interstate 94 and Interstate 75 in Detroit, occurred at about 4 p.m. The MSP Special Investigation Section helped MSP South troopers with the freeway shooting investigation and closed roads in the area as they worked.

"The suspect was road raging with a tow truck driver," the MSP Detroit post tweeted Monday. During the incident, the suspect drove onto the shoulder of the freeway and fired shots. The tow truck was struck, MSP said.

No injuries were reported.

"Again, there is no reason to road rage with anyone," the tweet added. "It is even worse to fire a gun at someone. There is no reason. Ever. None. It’s only driving. Going from one place to another. That’s it. There is really nothing more to it. We must do better."

The incident follows more than a dozen freeway shootings or road rage incidents since last year, leading MSP Lt. Michael Shaw to conclude that multiple reasons contribute to freeway shootings and road rage.

"Some of it is the anti-police mentality, where people think they can get away with what they want," Shaw said. "Some of it is sheer stupidity."