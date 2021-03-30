Bobby Ferguson, convicted Kilpatrick associate, seeks early release

A former Kwame Kilpatrick associate and contractor is requesting an early release from federal prison, just like his friend, the former Detroit mayor, amid COVID-19.

According to a filing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, Bobby Ferguson's Jan. 29, 2031, release date is unfair, his lawyers wrote. Ferguson is serving a 21 year sentence in Ohio after a federal investigation into City Hall corruption.

"The fact that Mr. Kilpatrick is now a free man (with 16 years remaining on his sentence) and Mr. Ferguson must still serve 10 more years, undoubtedly constitutes extraordinary and compelling reasons to grant Mr. Ferguson compassionate release, in light of the already-disparate nature of his sentence as compared with other defendants convicted of similar crimes," they wrote in the filing.

"To be sure, equal treatment under law, fundamental fairness and the interests of justice cry out for a commutation of Mr. Ferguson’s sentence pursuant to the compassionate release statute."

Ferguson's lawyers also claimed he "suffers from significant medical conditions that increase his risk while being incarcerated during the COVID-19 pandemic."

In addition, Ferguson has been a model prisoner and his release would not pose a danger to the community, they say.

In January, outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump commuted Kilpatrick's 28-year sentence, the longest issued in a federal corruption case in U.S. history,

Kilpatrick's sentence was commuted almost eight years after a jury convicted him of orchestrating a racketeering and bribery scheme while in public office.

He and his friend and co-defendant Ferguson were convicted following a six-month trial and allegations that they turned City Hall into a "money-making machine," squeezing millions of dollars out of government contracts and spending the money on luxury lifestyles.

Kilpatrick had 16 years remaining on his sentence after receiving credit for good behavior in prison. His projected release date was January 2037.

Kilpatrick still has to pay more than $1.7 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department.

The water and sewerage department was considered Kilpatrick's victim because he was convicted of steering city contracts to Ferguson.