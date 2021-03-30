Pedestrian dies after he's struck by motorcycle in east Detroit, police say
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A pedestrian died after he was struck by a motorcycle Tuesday on Detroit's east side, police said.
The 41-year-old man was crossing eastbound Gratiot at Wilfred at about 2:30 p.m. when a motorcyclist hit him, investigators said in a statement.
The motorcyclist was thrown off his bike and sustained minor injuries, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday night.
The pedestrian died from his injuries at a hospital. Other details were not released.
"The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated," police said.