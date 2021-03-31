Detroit to expand COVID-19 vaccine appointments, offer walk-up service

Detroit —The city is increasing its daily vaccinations from 5,000 per day to 8,000 at the TCF Center downtown and incorporating a walk-up option.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced the expansion Tuesday, which beginning Monday allows those 16 and up to have it administered through the existing drive-thru site or park on the TCF rooftop and walk inside the center to get their shot.

The expansion, Duggan said, comes as Michigan leads the country in its COVID infection rate and Detroit is seeing a surge in hospitalizations in the past two weeks.

Detroit has more than 200 people hospitalized, figures that are about double the statistics from two weeks ago. He added those hospitalized are primarily people in their 30s and 40s.

"These are numbers that we haven't seen in several months and so far we have not succeeded in knocking them down," he said. "The only thing worse is the rest of the state, which is going up even faster. But that's no comfort to anybody in the city."

The expansion comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared plans to double Michigan's daily goal for COVID-19 vaccinations from 50,000 per day to 100,000 per day as the numbers of hospitalizations tied to the virus and new infections continue to climb in the state.

"There are little hospitalization for 65-, 70- and 80-year-olds in southeast Michigan for COVID," said Duggan, noting younger age groups just recently became eligible for vaccines. "What does that tell you? No surprise, the vaccines work."

Duggan said about one in 2,000 vaccinated people actually get COVID-19. In Michigan, those cases have been mild and not leading to hospitalizations, he added.

The announcement came a day after President Joe Biden's administration said it will boost Michigan's vaccine allocation. The White House said it has assigned 66,020 additional doses for Michigan's shipment next week, putting the total at 620,040, a record high, according to the governor's office.

Michigan's new case rates and the percentage of tests bringing positive results have been steadily climbing for five weeks after declining in January and February. Last week, the state reported 27,758 new cases, a 14-week high, and an 11.3% positivity rate, a 15-week high.

Detroit has seen a 166% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in a six-week period in February and March, with cases rising from 302 to 804.

The city's positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has also been increasing, rising from 3.2% to 7% during the same period, Denise Fair, the city's chief health officer, said Tuesday.

Michigan has the second-most cases of the B.1.1.7. variant in the nation with more than 1,200 known cases. Wayne County has 105 cases of the variant and Detroit has 24.

The mayor Wednesday also outlined plans for a "Family Day" on April 10 aimed at getting the more than 9,000 city employees and their family members vaccinated.

Currently, about 30% to 45% of city employees have been vaccinated. Those who ultimately chose not to, he said, will have to undergo weekly testing once they return to in-person work.

Duggan said about 20% of adults in Detroit have been vaccinated, compared with 33% of adults statewide.

"We are continuing to lag behind and we have got to speed up the rate of vaccinations of Detroiters," he said

