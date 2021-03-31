3 Detroit firefighters on way to alarm, 4 others hurt in crash

Three firefighters and four people were injured after a crash Wednesday evening on Detroit's north side, investigators said.

A fire truck was responding to an alarm at about 6:50 p.m. when it collided with a SUV near Dequindre and State Fair, said Dave Fornell, the city's deputy fire commissioner.

The collision pushed the truck into a nearby gas station, where it struck a cargo van near a pump, Fornell said.

Footage Fox 2 aired Wednesday night showed the vehicle hitting the station's side wall.

No one inside the business, which remained open, reported injuries, Fornell said.

Investigators reported that the SUV struck a pole, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department.

EMS transported the three firefighters in the rig as well as the people in the other vehicles to a hospital, Fornell said.

The firefighters had minor injuries and lacerations, he said. The others were not believed to be seriously injured, Kirkwood said.

Police were working to determine who was at fault in the crash, she said.