'My favorite day': Early fans revel in Opening Day

Detroit — It's cold. It's April. It's time to start the baseball season in Detroit.

The Tigers and the Cleveland Indians will get things officially underway at 1:10 p.m. But hardy fans got things underway unofficially this morning. Though COVID-19 health precautions have restricted some of the traditional celebrations, establishments near and around Comerica Park are open to welcome anyone looking to start the party — and to stay warm.

The ballpark is allowed fans at 20% capacity, and restaurants have a limit of 100 customers or 50% of their capacity. The Detroit Police Department has banned tailgating. But Opening Day was too big a lure for some people to pass up.

Early at the ballpark

The day started with Comerica Park security guards setting up metal detectors and crowd control barriers in front of the entrances.

A sound system being set up at Tin Roof Bar could be heard just across the street. And fans slowly started to trickle onto surrounding sidewalks that, in previous years, had been packed with baseball lovers dressed in orange and blue.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise, a typical energetic and jam packed Opening Day has been reduced to a quieter and socially distanced scene in downtown Detroit.

“Today looks a little different, feels a little different, but we're excited to be down here,” said Starr Rupkey, 34, of Lake Orion. “We weren't sure what to expect. We weren't sure if restaurants would have long lines. If people would be down here, hanging out. I know you can't tailgate but we weren't really sure what it would be like so we thought we'll make it feel how it normally does and head down super early.”

Rupkey and her husband, Jordan, have came to Comerica Park on Opening Day for the past 12 years. They started dating by camping out overnight to buy game tickets. Last year was the first Opening Day they missed.

“We love opening days, it’s one of our favorite traditions so we were sad to miss it last year,” Rupkey said.

Baring the cold

With tailgating banned for the game, the parking lots surrounding the stadium were empty of any grills, bean bag tosses or beer pongs.

It wasn’t uncommon to see several police vehicles riding around, monitoring the area.

Dana Schultz and two of her friends were some of the only people who sat outside their cars Thursday morning.

The gang had originally planned to go to a few bars in place of tailgating but Schultz received a call that they received tickets to see the game.

“It’s my favorite day of the year, I come down every year for probably close to a decade. And I’m masked up and I'm ready to have fun,” Schultz, 40, of Grosse Point Woods said. “You have to live your life, as long as you’re being safe.”