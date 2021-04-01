Georgia man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit man

A 24-year-old Georgia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Darryl Henry Johnson, 24, a resident of Dalton, Georgia, has been charged in connection with the shooting of Otis Coil, a 29-year-old Detroit resident.

The shooting occurred around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday during a gathering with the victim and four others, at a motel in the 14700 block of East Mile. When police arrived, they discovered Coil lying on his back with a gunshot wound to his left side.

Coil was provided medical attention at the scene and then transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument between Johnson and Coil. Johnson allegedly pointed a gun at two men and two women inside.

Johnson allegedly fled on foot but surrendered shortly to Detroit police officers with the help of a relative.

Johnson is charged with first degree murder, four counts of felonious assault and five counts of felony firearm. He was expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.