DETROIT

Georgia man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit man

Oralandar Brand-Williams
The Detroit News
View Comments

A 24-year-old Georgia man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit man, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.

Darryl Henry Johnson, 24, a resident of Dalton, Georgia, has been charged in connection with the shooting of Otis Coil, a 29-year-old Detroit resident.

The shooting occurred around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday during a gathering with the victim and four others, at a motel in the 14700 block of East Mile. When police arrived, they discovered Coil lying on his back with a gunshot wound to his left side.

Coil was provided medical attention at the scene and then transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument between Johnson and Coil. Johnson allegedly pointed a gun at two men and two women inside. 

Johnson allegedly fled on foot but surrendered shortly to Detroit police officers with the help of a relative.

Johnson is charged with first degree murder, four counts of felonious assault and five counts of felony firearm. He was expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court.

View Comments