Detroit Police Chief Craig speaking out against bond decision in case involving late officer

Detroit Police Chief James Craig is again speaking out against a court's bond decision.

On Monday, Craig will hold a press conference with the family of Detroit Police Sgt. Elaine Williams, who was fatally shot in 2019, to discuss the bond for the man who was charged with Williams' murder.

Eddie Ray-Jr. Johnson, 35, who was charged with 1st degree murder and felony firearm, was issued a $10,000 cash bond and a tether on Thursday in Third Circuit Court.

Attempts to contact the court Sunday morning were unsuccessful.

Williams, a 14-year veteran of the department and mother of two children, was found dead in her Garden City home in June 2019 after Johnson allegedly shot her in a domestic incident while she was off duty.

Johnson is facing life in prison and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail until Thursday's decision.

This isn't the first time Craig has spoken out about a court's bond decision.

In March, Craig held another press conference over a Wayne County court's decision to free two men from jail without having to post bond after they allegedly pointed a gun at a police corporal and his partner before leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended when the car plowed into a police cruiser.

Detroit police detectives sought charges against the two suspects that include two counts each of felonious assault, and fleeing a police officer. Wayne County prosecutors authorized the charges against the two men, who were arraigned in 36th District Court by Magistrate Millicent Sherman.

Craig said the behavior of some judges reflect a "growing culture of disrespect" for police officers.

"Roughly 75% of those arrested while illegally carrying firearms, (prosecutors) are issuing warrants — but then it goes to arraignment, and no bond or low bond, and these individuals are back into our community," Craig said during the press conference in March. "That's not working. ... if we can't get illegal weapons off the street, what are we doing?"

In 2018, Detroit officers criticized Judge William C. McConico of 36th District Court, for being soft on crime. Craig and other police officers lambasted McConico after the judge granted a $100,000 bond and tether to Ivory Traylor, who allegedly shot at Detroit police officers.

McConico insisted some of the criticism was designed to smear him for refusing months prior to lower a cop's $1 million bond.