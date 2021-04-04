Detroit police: Store employee stabbed one man, shot another

The Detroit News

Detroit police have arrested a store employee who allegedly stabbed one man and shot another man Saturday evening.

The incident began at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in a store in the 11800 block of Conner, according to a Detroit police report.

A 47-year-old store employee and a 31-year-old man had a verbal altercation and the employee stabbed the other man, police said.

The victim left but returned with a 27-year-old man with a concealed pistol license who exchanged gunfire with the employee, police said.

Both the 27-year-old and 31-year-old were struck. They were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The employee was arrested, and two handguns were recovered.

The case is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

The incident was among two fatal shootings and four nonfatal shootings Friday night and Saturday.

At about 2:20 p.m. Saturday, a 46-year-old man was found lying in an alley in the 5800 block of Central with a gunshot wound. Medics responded and pronounced the man dead.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, an unidentified man was found lying in the intersection of Fullerton and 14th Street with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead, and the Medical Examiner's Office will try to identify him.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers.