2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash with DDOT bus, officials say

The Detroit News

Two people were injured Monday in a crash involving a Detroit Department of Transportation bus, city officials said.

The collision was reported before noon near Morang and Kelly, said Charmaine Yates, a spokeswoman for DDOT.

As many as three other vehicles were involved, she said.

A passenger on the bus reported injuries, as did another person in one of the cars, Yates said.

Other details were not available Monday night. Detroit police, who were at the scene, did not respond to a request for comment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Yates said.