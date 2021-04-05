4 shot, 3 dead in shootings in Detroit

Detroit police are working to find suspects in two shootings Monday that left three people dead and a fourth wounded.

At about 11:40 a.m. in the 5200 block of Fairview on the city's east side, a man "shot three people outside the location with a long gun during an argument with his girlfriend," investigators said in a statement.

Two of the victims, identified as a 28-year-old man and a 49-year-old man, were pronounced dead. A 43-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the release.

Police describe the suspect as 19 years old, heavy set and hair in dreadlocks.

In a separate incident on the city's west side, someone found a man fatally shot in the backyard of the vacant house at about 7:17 p.m. in the 2200 block of Richton, police said.

The man had not been identified. Other details were not available Monday night.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.