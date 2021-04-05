Detroit man charged with threatening police over towed vehicles

A 60-year-old Detroit man has been charged with making terroristic threats against police officers after a dispute over his vehicles being towed, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday.

Bernard Smith allegedly made death threats against officers during a 911 call Friday involving a complaint about Smith's vehicles in a vacant lot across from his home in the 2400 block of Pingree.

Police responded about 1:02 p.m. to a complaint about the vehicles and asked Smith, who was standing in the street next to the vacant lot, to return to his residence, the prosecutor's office said.

Smith allegedly called 911 and made the threats against the officers, who were impounding his vehicles. He was arrested later that day with weapons and ammunition in his possession, according to Worthy's office.

“The threats that this defendant allegedly made will not be tolerated," the prosecutor said in a statement. "They will be taken very seriously — whether the threats are against a public or non-public person.”

Smith is charged with one count of threat of terrorism, two counts of felon in possession, two counts of felon in possession of ammunition and two counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned Sunday in 34th District Court in Romulus and given a $50,000 bond. Smith's probable cause conference is scheduled for April 14 and his preliminary examination is April 21 in 36th District Court before Judge Roberta Archer.