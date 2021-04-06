Charging decision near in Detroit police shooting that killed Hakim Littleton

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will announce Wednesday whether charges will be filed in the death of Hakim Littleton, a 20-year-old Detroit man who was shot by police last summer.

A virtual news conference is scheduled for noon, the prosecutor's office said in a news release Tuesday.

Littleton, was shot to death July 10 on San Juan Street near West McNichols on Detroit's west side. Police said Littleton, who was with several other individuals walking in the area, pulled a gun and fired at officers.

Protests erupted shortly after the shooting and Detroit Police Chief James Craig released video footage of the incident. The video, taken from an officer's body camera, shows Littleton pull a gun from his shorts pocket and fire two shots from about two feet away from a police officer who was part of a crew at McNichols and San Juan investigating a July 5 mass shooting in which three people were killed and five others wounded.

"There was a false narrative being put out that we shot (Littleton) while he was on the ground," Craig said at the time. "So we released the video, which poked holes in that narrative."

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office backed up Craig's statement in its autopsy report. It ruled Littleton's death a homicide, the result of four gunshot wounds — one in the head, two in the right thigh, and one in the left thigh.

Chief Medical Examiner Carl Schmidt's report said Littleton was shot in the back of the head; the bullet went through his brain and lodged in his scalp, where it was recovered.

"There was no evidence of close range fire on the skin and around the entrance wounds," Schmidt wrote.

A toxicology report, which was part of the autopsy, showed Littleton had marijuana and alcohol in his system when he died. His blood-alcohol level was .016.

Littleton's family has said the shooting was unjustifiable. Littleton was employed, said his grandfather, and worked at a local party store while he was waiting on his mother to reopen her own convenience store, where he was a manager.

In a statement following the shooting, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said police footage demonstrated that the officers' actions were justified.

"The video is clear that the officer was suddenly and unexpectedly fired upon," he said. "I commend Chief Craig for moving so quickly to release the video publicly."

State Rep. LaTanya Garrett, D-Detroit, called last July for "an independent and transparent investigation" into the shooting of Littleton.

"Although I applaud Detroit Police Chief James Craig for releasing the dashcam and bodycam video for the public to review, there is no need for a rush to judgment, for a life has been lost and (lives) will be forever changed from this tragic event," she said.