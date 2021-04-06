Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vaccinated at Ford Field

Detroit — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was given her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field Tuesday as she continued to urge all Michigan residents age 16 and older to get vaccinated as the state fights a new surge of cases.

"This is another great moment," Whitmer said, who received her shot from Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical officer. "Our ability to vaccinate more and more Michiganders and protect people is what's going to get us back to normal, which is a goal we all share."

Whitmer's vaccination and appearance in Detroit comes as Michigan leads America in COVID-19 cases by population.

A day prior, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said "Michigan is by far the most dangerous place" to be infected with COVID right now.

According to the New York Times data tracker, Michigan has 13 of America's top 20 cities in case loads per capita. That includes the top six — Jackson, Detroit, Flint, Monroe, Owosso, and Lansing — and seven of the top eight. New York City was the only place outside of Michigan to crack the top eight.

Through Monday, Michigan had added 532 deaths and 100,000 cases in the last 27 days, a faster pace than any other state.

Last month, the Ford Field vaccination site opened with a goal of delivering 6,000 shots per day, for eight weeks.

"This is a really big deal, and it means we're on our way through this," said Dr. Khaldun, who administered shots that day.

The hope, Mayor Duggan said, was for a Fourth of July return to normalcy.

Two weeks later, vaccinations aren't keeping pace, and the return date for normalcy is to-be-determined.

"We are not sufficiently vaccinated to protect ourselves against what is coming," Duggan said Monday.

"The next few weeks are going to decide what our summer is like," Duggan said. "There is no reason this city can't be reopened and back to normal by the end of the summer. But if our vaccine rate is running far less than the surrounding communities, we're not going to make it."

Are vaccinations keeping pace?

As Whitmer has backed away from the lockdowns and restrictions put in place earlier in the pandemic, she has argued that vaccination is the way to the end of the pandemic.

In addition to the novel coronavirus, Michigan has several variants of the illness.

"In the wake of these variants, rushing to vaccinate is crucial," Whitmer said last week. "You combine those factors with the fact that people are tired and they're not masking up as much, our mobility is way up... These are all things that exacerbate the problem of the fact that COVID is still a very real threat."

Whitmer blamed those three factors — variants, mobility, and lack of compliance with existing policies, such as mask-wearing — again Tuesday.

"This is not a policy problem," Whitmer said. "Taking steps back isn't going to fix the issue. What we really have to do is put our foot down on the pedal on vaccines."

In January, Whitmer created the Protect Michigan Coalition to "help to ensure every Michigander has a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 once the opportunity becomes available."

On Tuesday, the coalition's focus was on youth. As of Monday, everybody 16 years old and older is now eligible for the vaccine in Michigan.

Protect Michigan Coalition selected seven teenagers to serve as "student ambassadors." These teens not only were vaccinated Tuesday, but their charge is to encourage vaccination among their peers.

Overall, Michigan's goal is to achieve 100,000 vaccinations per day, Whitmer said last week. The previous goal had been 50,000 shots per day. Roughly 37% of Michigan residents have received at least one shot, and about 23% of the state is fully vaccinated.

Mass vaccination sites such as Ford Field are a big part of the state's strategy.

While the goal for Ford Field was 6,000 shots per day, Meijer is averaging about 5,000 shots a day, said Christina Fecher, a spokeswoman for the company.

In the last week, Detroit administered about 27,600 doses, inclusive of TCF Center and smaller-scale vaccination efforts, or fewer than 4,000 a day.

Roughly half the shots are first shots, and roughly half are people getting their second and final dose, said John Roach, spokesman for Duggan.

The city wants to get up to 8,000 shots per day at its TCF Center vaccination site, Roach said.

Beyond Detroit, public health nurses are already vaccinating an estimated 1,000 to 3,000 Oakland County residents each day at the United Whole Mortgage Sports Complex in Pontiac, which opened Friday. Some of the vaccine supply at the Pontiac facility came from Ford Field.

The Pontiac complex has the capacity for up to 5,000 appointments per day if adequate vaccine supply becomes available, according to state and county officials.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is already dedicating part of its vaccine supply for the first and second weeks at UWM Sports Complex. The shots are targeted at residents who live in communities with a high social vulnerability index.

After the second week of operation, Oakland County will supply the doses from its state allocation.

Numbers on Detroit's vaccinations at the TCF Center downtown were not immediately available.

