Shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt on Detroit's east side, police say

One person died and three others were injured Tuesday in a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.

The four victims were in the 6100 block of Lodewyck at about 5:48 p.m. when suspects in a black vehicle fired shots at them, investigators said in a statement.

A man in his 20s was fatally wounded.

A 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were hospitalized in stable condition. A 47-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Authorities did not have a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.