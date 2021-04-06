Shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt on Detroit's east side, police say
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
One person died and three others were injured Tuesday in a shooting on Detroit's east side, police said.
The four victims were in the 6100 block of Lodewyck at about 5:48 p.m. when suspects in a black vehicle fired shots at them, investigators said in a statement.
A man in his 20s was fatally wounded.
A 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were hospitalized in stable condition. A 47-year-old man was grazed by a bullet and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
Authorities did not have a description of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.