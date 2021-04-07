Driver sought in hit-and-run in north Detroit

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run early Wednesday on the city's north side that left a man injured.

The man had disembarked from a bus and was crossing the street near Seven Mile and Cameron at about 12:30 a.m. when silver-colored vehicle struck him, investigators said.

He was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.

Police did not have a description of the driver or other details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.