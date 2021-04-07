DETROIT

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Detroit's east side

Ariana Taylor
The Detroit News
Police are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Tuesday on Detroit's east side. 

At 10:48 p.m. in the area of Gratiot and Georgia, police said a 61-year-old man was hit by a driver in an unknown vehicle. 

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, officials said. 

The crash is still being investigated and police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. 

