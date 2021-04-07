Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run on Detroit's east side

Police are searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Tuesday on Detroit's east side.

At 10:48 p.m. in the area of Gratiot and Georgia, police said a 61-year-old man was hit by a driver in an unknown vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival, officials said.

The crash is still being investigated and police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.