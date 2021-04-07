1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on Detroit's west side; man, 64, arrested

A 64-year-old man was arrested after police allege he shot three men, killing one of them, on Detroit's west side, police said.

Around 1:20 a.m. in the 15000 block of Ward, police said a preliminary investigation shows the man walked into a home and began shooting.

A 24-year-old man died of his injuries at a hospital, a 22-year-old man was listed in critical condition and a 43-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials said the shooter left the house in a pickup truck driven by someone else. A man was later arrested and police recovered a gun. Officers are still looking for the driver of the pickup.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.