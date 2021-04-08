Detroit City Council OKs 2021-22 budget, raises for city workers

Detroit — The City Council approved a $1.1 billion budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that includes raises for city workers and the creation of a fund to bolster skilled trades training for city residents.

The council voted 8-1 Wednesday in favor of the general fund spending plan, with Council Member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez casting the lone no vote, noting her disagreement with the prioritization of investing in the Detroit Police Department over "critical social services."

Castaneda-Lopez also voted against the city's 2018 budget plan when $10 million was directed to the city's Project Green Light crime-fighting initiative, she said.

In recent weeks, the councilwoman proposed shifting nearly $40 million from the $327 million police budget and spending it on health and social service programs.

"I hope that moving forward we'll see more of a shift to investing into those types of resources and programs," Castaneda-Lopez said prior to the vote. "While I recognize folks want safety and want officers, we also have heard from folks wanting additional resources that go into transit, to housing, to recreation."

In presenting his plan last month, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan warned the budget would be "tight," but recommended more dollars for the city's elections office, police force and recreation department.

Duggan allocated more money for affordable housing, expungement programs and ensuring Detroiters get fair opportunities in recreational marijuana entrepreneurship.

The plan also calls for a one-time infusion to restore $50 million to the city's rainy-day fund and that a $30 million supplemental deposit be added to the scheduled $55 million in contributions to the Retiree Protection Fund.

The fiscal year that begins July 1 comes after Detroit endured more than $410 million in COVID-19-induced revenue losses over a 16-month period.

Last year, Duggan laid out aggressive budget cuts to stave off a $348 million shortfall from March 2020 to June of this year. In the fall, the deepening economic downturn as COVID-19 cases spiked again resulted in another $62 million in losses.

The fiscal budget factors in 2% raises for nonunion workers and a 2.5% bump for police officers.

Council President Brenda Jones successfully lobbied for $1.47 million to be directed toward a "Skilled Trades Readiness Fund" to cover training, business development, targeted outreach and efforts to aid Detroit businesses in bidding on city contracts.

Jones, in a statement, said the budget includes a continued commitment to the city's Community Outreach Ordinance, "guaranteeing transparency and accountability related to our Detroit dollars."

Jones also noted the creation of a working group to collaborate with City Council on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars should be spent.

"As we continue to emerge from the disheartening financial impact of COVID-19, it is essential that we #InvestinDetroit by implementing policies and procedures that create systems that leverage City of Detroit contracts to the benefit of Detroit residents and businesses," Jones said in a statement.

A federal COVID-19 rescue package has directed $879 million to Detroit to address its fiscal shortfalls prompted by mandatory state-imposed shutdowns. The first allocation — or $440 million — is expected in May. The remaining half is slated to arrive within a year, the council noted in a closing resolution.

The city's overall proposed budget is $2.3 billion for 2021-22.

