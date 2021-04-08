Detroit woman killed in crash that sent car into air on I-94

A woman from Detroit is dead after a crash sent a car airborne on Interstate 94 Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said.

Around 10:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a two-car crash in Detroit on the northbound M-10 ramp to westbound I-94. Police learned through preliminary investigation that the driver of one of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Troopers said the man lost control while going around the curve of the ramp and struck the right embankment wall. The car launched into the air and landed on another vehicle, officials said.

The passenger in the man's car, a 36-year-old woman, died in the collision with the embankment wall, police said.

Police said the man driving the car fled on foot up the embankment. A Detroit firefighter saw a man peeking down from the top of the embankment and told state troopers. The man was then taken to the hospital.

There were no other injuries. The accident is still under investigation.