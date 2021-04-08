Religious nonprofit CEO arrested by FBI in fraud case

Detroit — The CEO of a religious charity serving the poor and homeless stole more than $240,000, money that bankrolled everything from shopping sprees and vacations at resorts in Florida and Northern Michigan to a new roof on his home, prosecutors said Thursday.

John Lynch, 56, of Grosse Pointe Park is accused of stealing from the federally funded Holy Cross organization in Clinton Township from 2014-17, according to a 28-page complaint unsealed in federal court.

Lynch, who was paid $200,000 a year, spent stolen money to pay for car repairs, install a new roof and make mortgage and credit card payments, according to the government. He also spent the money paying his consultant company and for security services at the Samaritan Center, which he secretly controlled through a relative, prosecutors said.

Lynch tried to hide the embezzlement by submitting bogus invoices and by paying companies setting up companies that he claimed were controlled by a brother-in-law but really controlled by Lynch, according to the government.

The criminal allegations spans Lynch's tenure as chief financial officer and chief executive for the nonprofit, previously known as Boysville of Michigan. Holy Cross provides welfare services to disadvantaged children, adolescents and the homeless in southeast and mid-Michigan.

The nonprofit includes the Samaritan Center, which provides health care, employment services and other support on Detroit's east side.

Boysville of Michigan was established in 1948 as a nonprofit supported and controlled by the archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit. Boysville later became Holy Cross Children's Services.

Lynch, who became CEO in January 2015, was arrested Thursday and charged with wire fraud, mail fraud, and embezzling and stealing money from an organization that receives federal funds. His lawyer is not identified in court records.

