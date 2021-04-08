Power outage hits Detroit Receiving Hospital and DMC complex

A power outage in the area has knocked out power to Detroit Receiving Hospital, a spokesman for the DMC said Thursday.

"Just after midnight DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital experienced a hospital-wide power outage. The hospital’s emergency generators immediately kicked in and the hospital is operating on emergency power," DMC spokesman Jason Barczy said in a press release Thursday. "The outage is not impacting inpatient care and surgeries are being performed as scheduled."

Barzcy said appointments at the DMC's outpatient clinics are being rescheduled until power is restored.

"The outage is related to an issue with a DTE line located off of the DMC campus," added Barzcy. "We are working closely with DTE to restore power. Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve this issue.​"

