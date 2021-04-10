Detroit Police seek assistance in pair of carjackings

Detroit — Police are seeking assistance in identifying and locating four suspects wanted in connection with a pair of carjackings that occurred on the city's west side.

Detroit police are looking for four male suspects related to a stolen gold 2011 Chevy Equinox that was left running at a gas station in the 12700 block of W. 8 Mile Rd. One suspect, described as wearing a camouflage jacket, allegedly took off with the car at approximately 9:20 p.m., according to a news release. At approximately 1:20 a.m., the three other suspects were seen exiting the vehicle after they crashed into some bushes in a parking lot in the 5800 block of the Southfield Freeway service drive.

The suspects ran to the 18400 block of Ford Rd. and allegedly carjacked a 32-year-old male victim and fled in the victim's 2014 Volkswagen Jetta, according to the release. At approximately 1:46 a.m., the suspects and the vehicle were observed at a gas station on the 20800 block of W. Seven Mile Rd.

As officers arrived, suspects took off at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a light pole at Clarita and Kentfield, according to the release. The suspects fled on foot and a weapon was recovered from the Jetta.

The suspects are described as between the ages of 16 and 18, according to the release.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Detroit Police Department Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-SPEAK-UP.