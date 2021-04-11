Police find man shot dead, woman wounded in car on Detroit's west side

Detroit Police are investigating after officers found two people shot in a car, one of them fatally, on the city's west side early Sunday.

Officers found a black 2016 Chevy Impala that had hit a pole around 2:55 a.m. in the area of Schaefer and West 7 Mile.

Police said they identified a 51-year-old man who was dead inside the car and a 27-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.