Police find man shot dead, woman wounded in car on Detroit's west side

Ariana Taylor
The Detroit News
Detroit Police are investigating after officers found two people shot in a car, one of them fatally, on the city's west side early Sunday. 

Officers found a black 2016 Chevy Impala that had hit a pole around 2:55 a.m. in the area of Schaefer and West 7 Mile. 

Police said they identified a 51-year-old man who was dead inside the car and a 27-year-old woman in the passenger seat. The woman was taken to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition. 

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

