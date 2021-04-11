Police seek motorist who allegedly fired at Detroit fire engine

The Detroit News

Police are seeking a motorist who allegedly fired shots at a Detroit fire engine on Saturday night.

"Personnel said they heard five shots fired. When they returned to quarters they discovered minor damage to the rig. Police are investigating," the Detroit Fire Department said in a statement.

At about 9:41 p.m., in the area of Dexter and Oakman, the fire department received a call for service, activated the light and sirens on an engine and began to exit the station, police said.

A dark colored Chevrolet sedan, possibly a Cobalt or Cruze was blocking the driveway, so firefighters sounded the engine's air horn and the car moved out of the way.

But as the engine drove past the car, firefighters heard shots and discovered the engine was struck, police said. No injuries were reported. Five shell casing were recovered from the scene.

The car, driven by a man and with a woman passenger, was last seen heading west on Oakman Boulevard.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call the department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.