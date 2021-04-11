Shooting closes stretch of I-96 in Metro Detroit on Sunday

The Detroit News

Local lanes of Interstate 96 were closed Sunday afternoon in Metro Detroit after a shooting, police said.

Michigan State Police and officers from Livonia were dispatched to eastbound I-96 and Evergreen Road after troopers found a 22-year-old man in a silver Buick with a gunshot wound to the chest, MSP tweeted Sunday.

Two other occupants told troopers they had had an argument with another person at Plymouth and Middle Belt in Livonia. After they left, someone in an unidentified vehicle shot at their car near Inkster and Plymouth roads, the witnesses told police.

They fled the scene, police said, and awaited help from troopers and EMS.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition, MSP said.

The Detroit Police Department was called to take over the case, MPS tweeted, after the shooting scene was found to be near Wadsworth and Beaverland in Detroit and not Livonia, the tweet said. Troopers transported the witnesses to DPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 6th Precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.