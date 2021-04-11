Wayne County Health Department accepting walk-in vaccinations for residents Monday

The Wayne County Public Health Department is taking walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, any Wayne County resident 16 years of age or older can go to Wayne County Community College District's Downriver Campus to receive a vaccine dosage.

No appointment is necessary and the vaccines are free. Residents who are younger than 18 are required to have a parent or legal guardian with them to be vaccinated.

The WCCCD vaccination clinic is located in Taylor at 21000 Northline Road.

As of Thursday, over 3 million, or 39.7%, people in Michigan have been vaccinated. In Wayne County, 41.9% of residents, or 361,864 people, have received the either both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Despite nearly half of the states and Wayne County's residents receiving the vaccine, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is still pushing the Biden administration for more vaccine doses.

On Sunday on CBS' "Face The Nation," Whitmer said while she plans on working with the White House she's also going to do everything she can to get the people of Michigan more vaccine doses as the state deals with a sharp rise of COVID-19 cases.

Michigan on Saturday added 6,892 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths as infections rose for the seventh consecutive week.