Detroit combats vaccine hesitancy with neighborhood clinics

Detroiter Fay Henry initially resisted the idea of getting the vaccine for COVID-19. Despite being qualified early during distribution in Detroit, the 64-year-old was still uncertain — that is, until Monday.

Henry noticed the surge of new cases Michigan was experiencing in recent weeks and, after deliberation and some research, she decided being vaccinated would be the right choice for her.

So on Monday morning, Henry sat happily with her hands folded across her lap and a smile on her face after she received her first shot of the vaccine at Western International High School, one of Detroit's pop-up vaccine clinics.

"I see that the need to get (the vaccine) is greater than us rejecting it," Henry said. "I saw how it was progressing a lot and I said, 'OK, I need to go take care of this' so now I feel great."

As Detroit's vaccination rates continue to lag and residents struggle with vaccine hesitancy, the city launched a weeklong drive to put vaccine clinics closer to residents in their neighborhoods.

Through Friday, the Detroit Health Department will maintain vaccine clinics at eight locations in different council districts to give residents more accessible opportunities to get vaccinated.

The eight sites are in addition to other vaccination locations in the city, including the TCF Center, Northwest Activities Center and the Saturday Community clinics at local churches.

"The purpose is to get shots in arms but to also make sure Detroiters have an environment that's safe, that's comfortable," said Detroit chief public health officer Denise Fair. "We want Detroiters to make an appointment but ... I'm not turning anybody away at all. ... We have a long way to go so we're going to do whatever it takes to get shots in arms."

Appointments can be made for times between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. by calling 313-230-0505. In addition to Western High School, another clinic was held Monday at Henry Ford High School.

Other vaccination locations are Randolph CTE School on Tuesday; Brenda Scott Academy and Cass Technical High School on Wednesday; Breithaupt Career Center and the Islamic Center of Detroit on Thursday, and East English Village Prep on Friday.

The health department worked in conjunction with the Islamic Center and the Detroit school district to secure the locations.

"My vehicle broke down and the places they were giving the shots were not in my neighborhood so I couldn't get to any," said Henry, who lives a block away from Western High School. "This came up and it's where I could really walk over here. And it was very convenient and I think it's great that they put it in the neighborhood like this."

About 1 in 5, or 21%, of Detroiters have received at least one shot, according to the city's vaccine dashboard, compared to 33% of residents in Macomb County, 40% in suburban Wayne County and 41% in Oakland and Washtenaw counties.

Last week, Mayor Mike Duggan commented that the wealthier the community, the higher their vaccination rates would be.

Doctors that the health department provided at the eight clinics to dispute any misinformation residents might have about vaccines said the reason Detroiters are not getting vaccinated is because of fear.

"We know that people of color are historically fearful of shots and vaccines ... but there's also the bigger picture. You have to look at the number of people infected, the number of deaths and the number of people that's been vaccinated," said Reginald Lee, a member of the Physician Equity Coalition that provided about 30 Detroit Medical Center doctors for the clinics.

"The fear of taking the vaccine compared to the safety of their life by taking it should outweigh that."

Resident Esther Barraza said she was very hesitant about getting vaccinated. It wasn't until her son received his vaccine a few days before that he was able to convince Barraza to get hers.

To help combat some of that hesitancy, Fair said the city is going door-to-door to give out information about the vaccines and a social media campaign will tell the stories of vaccinated Detroiters and why they got their shots.

"My son did all the research," said Barraza, 36. "But I do believe that it's important for most of the people at least to be able to get their vaccination so at least we can continue to be moving forward."

The president of the Islamic Center of Detroit, Sufian Nabhan, said there's also been doubtfulness and uncertainty in the Islamic community about getting the vaccine, which is why the center partnered with the city's health department to be a clinic location on Thursday.

"In the Islamic community there are rumors the vaccination is not good," said Nabhan. "So we've been for the last two weeks getting the word out that vaccination is the most important thing right now to get rid of COVID and even our scholars issued a statement that vaccination while you're fasting is not going to break your fast."