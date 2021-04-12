Detroit EMS unit struck by vehicle while transporting patient

Four people were treated for injuries after a Detroit EMS unit was involved in a car crash Sunday night, Detroit Police said.

A Detroit EMS unit and two first responders were transporting a 55-year-old man when they were hit just after 9:30 p.m. by a 23-year-old woman driving a Dodge Journey, police said.

Everyone involved was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.